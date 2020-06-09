Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace family of man from Bury.
His home address was on Moorside Avenue in Ainsworth.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information about Steven Jones next of kin should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Bury on 0161 856 856.
