Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from the Stockport area.

Billy Lee Hatton (11/11/1992) is wanted in connection with an allegation of threats to kill that took place in the Stockport area on 24 June 2020.

Hatton is known to have links across Greater Manchester.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Billy Lee Hatton is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9652 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.