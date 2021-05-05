Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Oldham.

Lewis Chrisham (23/03/1989) of Ivy Green Drive, Springhead was released from prison in August 2020 and is wanted on recall to prison having breached the conditions of his license.

He is also wanted in connection with other offences including assault and criminal damage that occurred on Huddersfield Road, Oldham in March 2021.

Chrisham is known to have links to Oldham, Rochdale, Tameside and the City of Manchester areas of Greater Manchester.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis Chrisham should contact police on 0161 856 8237 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.