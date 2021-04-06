Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from North Manchester.

Lee Dove (02/04/1972) is wanted for failing to appear at Manchester Minshull Street court after being charged with an offence of rape.

Dove is known to have links to the Moston, Rochdale and Middleton areas of Greater Manchester.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Lee Dove should contact police on 0161 856 3513 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.