Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted male from Bury.

Jason Thorpe was released from prison on 23 August 2021 after being jailed on 8 June 2021 for burglary.

The 45-year-old has failed to comply with his licence conditions and has been recalled back to prison.

Thorpe is known to have links to the Bury and Manchester areas of Greater Manchester.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Thorpe should contact the police on 0161 856 8257 or 0161 856 8141 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Details can also be passed via Greater Manchester Police’s online LiveChat function at https://crowd.in/qHaZCp.