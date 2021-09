Police are appealing for information to trace a wanted man from Bury.

Josef Conlon, 26, – also known as Joseph Reilly – is wanted in connection with several offences and has links to the Bury area.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8549

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

