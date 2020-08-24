Police are appealing for information following the attempted murder of a man in Rochdale.

At around 5.30am on Thursday 13 August 2020, police were called to a report that a man had been driven at by thieves who had stolen his car – a white Audi A6 S Line (OU17 NXM) – from a property on Styhead Drive, Middleton.

The 44-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

Three men have previously been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.

An investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector Julie Maxwell, of GMP’s Rochdale district, said: “This was a horrifying incident in which a man who was trying to protect his property has been seriously injured and, over a week later, remains in hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing and, although we have arrested three people and are following a number of lines of enquiries, we need to know more about what happened to the vehicle afterwards.

“I appeal to anyone with information, particularly who has seen or knows the whereabouts of the Audi A6 S Line since this incident, to contact us or Crimestoppers, anonymously.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4668 quoting 584 of 13/08/2020 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.