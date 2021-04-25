Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on the M60.

A Ford Transit was travelling clockwise on the M60 at around 11am on Saturday 24 April.

Shortly after passing junction 17 and travelling under the bridge carrying Bury New Road, a man entered the carriageway.

He crossed one lane of traffic before colliding with the Ford Transit, which was in lane two.

The man then re-entered the carriageway before colliding with a lorry in lane one.

No arrests have been made.

The man, believed to be aged 45, was taken to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Andrew Page of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man as he remains in hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

“If you witnessed this collision, have dash-cam footage or perhaps saw the man prior to the collision, please get in touch.”

Information should be left with police on 0161 856 4741. Alternatively, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

