Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Manchester

Around 1pm today (Sunday 23 May 2021), police were called to reports of a collision between a silver Fiat 500 and a black Kawaski Motorcycle on Portway, Wythenshawe.

Emergency services attended and the motorcycle rider – a 36-year-old man- was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made and Portway is currently closed between Plowden Road and Cranham Road whilst enquiries remain ongoing.

Police Constable Phillip Collingwood, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly this incident has left a man in a critical condition, and we are keen to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“This collision happened in the middle of the day and I am hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who may have dash cam footage or information that can assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 1507 of 23/05/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.