Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was seriously injured following a collision in Bury.

At 10.20pm on Tuesday 1 September 2020, police were called to a report of a collision on Hardmans Road, Whitefield.

Officers attended and established that bicycle had collided with an oncoming Audi A5.

The cyclist – an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital. His condition is described as critical.

The driver of the Audi stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

PC Jonathan McColl, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with multiple serious injuries. Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones as he receives treatment in hospital.

“Overnight, we carried out extensive enquiries at the scene but, as ever, I would appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage which may assist us with our investigation to get in touch with us or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 3901 of 01/09/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.