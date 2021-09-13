Police appealing for witnesses after man stabbed at Parklife

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed at Parklife yesterday.

The 22-year-old suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

GMP were called to the Heaton Park based festival at around 6:30pm yesterday by security staff.

Enquiries are ongoing.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called just after 6.30pm last night (12 September 2021) by security staff at Parklife to a report of a stabbing.

“A 22-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

“Detectives launched an investigation and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up.

“Anyone with information or anyone with any footage is asked to report it online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The sold-out music festival welcomed over 160,000 visitors across the weekend.

It’s the first time Parklife has been held since 2019.

(Lead Image Credit: Sacha Lord/Twitter)