Police appealing for public assistance to find missing 85-year-old man from Bury

Greater Manchester Police appealing for public assistance to find missing man from Bury.

Michael Kavanagh, 85, suffers from dementia and was last seen at 8:47 am yesterday morning (Thursday 1st July) at Bury Interchange heading towards the Metrolink platform.

He’s described by police as a white male, 5 foot 6, Slim build, wears glasses with a bald head.

He was pictured yesterday also wearing a flat cap and carrying an over the shoulder bag and an umbrella.

Mr Kanvangh has links to the Leeds and Brighton area and has a history of getting on the wrong train, tram or bus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on either of the following phone numbers: 0161 856 8042, 0161 856 4642, 0161 856 8172.