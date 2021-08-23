Police appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Heywood

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Heywood

At around 7.30 am this morning (Monday 23 August 2021), police were called to Pitt Street in Heywood following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Astra car-derived van.

A man believed to be in his 50s has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police Constable Suzanne Keenan, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man is in hospital with serious injuries following this incident and we wish him all the best for a full recovery.

“This collision happened at a busy time of day and we are hopeful that there are a number of people who may have seen this incident or have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage of the incident is being urged to contact police as soon as possible, either through LiveChat on our website www.gmp.police.uk or call 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 679 of 23/08/2021.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.