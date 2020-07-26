Police appeal for information after a serious assault in Bury

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for any information following a serious assault in Bury.

Police were called shortly after 11 pm on Friday 24 July 2020 to a report of an assault on School Street, Pimhole, Bury.

A man was approached by two offenders who assaulted him, stealing his personal belongings.

The victim, a man aged 44, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Andy Wright of GMP’s Bury District said: “This was a serious assault that has left a man seriously ill in hospital.

Two males have been seen drinking in the vicinity and police are appealing for these two males to come forward.

“Were you in the area at the time and did you see anything that looked out of place? If so, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8172 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.