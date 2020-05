One person was injured and taken to hospital in a road traffic collision on Manchester Road in Whitefield yesterday afternoon.

The collision took place near to the Blue Bell Pub.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We attended to Manchester Road yesterday and RTC and took a call at 16:46.

We sent two RRVs and a land ambulance and treated one patient with shoulder and hand injuries and took them to North Manchester General Hospital.”

