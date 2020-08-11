Pennine Acute Trust to Receive Additional Funding from the Government to help upgrade hospitals

Pennine Acute Trust is to receive £1.92m to upgrade A&E facilities ahead of this winter, as part of the £1.5bn scheme to upgrade hospitals, accelerate hospital building and expand facilities.

The extra funding, announced by the Prime Minister, will ensure the Trust will be able to increase it’s A&E capacity, put enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place and make improvements to emergency care and urgent treatment services.

Along with the Pennine Acute Trust, another 116 trusts will be allocated a share of £300 million to upgrade A&E facilities

Projects will be completed by the start of next year so hospitals benefit from the upgrades during the peak of winter. Last year the PM also confirmed 20 hospitals will receive a share of £850 million to upgrade outdated facilities and equipment.

This comes after the PM committed to investing in world-class infrastructure, and building back better and faster to help support our economic recovery and jobs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We continue to deliver on our promise to build back better and faster, with £300 million allocated today for NHS trusts to upgrade their facilities and improve A&E capacity. These upgrades will help our fantastic NHS prepare for the winter months, helping them to deliver essential services and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections. Thanks to the hard work and tireless efforts of NHS staff throughout the pandemic, our A&Es have remained open for the public. It’s vital that those who need emergency treatment this winter access it, and for those who remain concerned about visiting hospitals, let me assure you that the NHS has measures in place to keep people safe.

James Daly, Member of Parliament for Bury North, commented: