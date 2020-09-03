Parking charges in Bury to be re-introduced

Parking charges in all of Bury Council’s car parks will be reintroduced from 14 September 2020

The council waived charges on its car parks and on street parking back in March to help those needing to make essential journeys.

Many other councils nationwide reintroduced charges when the government changed guidelines in June, which saw more people returning to towns and cities. Bury is the last GM district to bring back parking charges.

Bury was able to delay the reintroduction until now as part of a phased approach to help the borough’s recovery. Other on-going business support has included advice on how to reopen and stay open safely, a high-profile marketing campaign encouraging people to shop locally and support for businesses in completing risk assessments. In addition to this market traders were given a two-month rent holiday and other businesses have received government grants and business rates relief. Town centre recovery boards have also been put in place to make sure that our economic recovery strategy continues to reflect the needs of local businesses.

The income raised from parking charges is a vital source of income and is essential for the council to continue to provide essential services to the public.

Councillor Lucy Smith, Cabinet member for Transport and Infrastructure said: “We’ve been able to extend free parking until 14 September, to entice shoppers back into Bury and the surrounding townships. Through our Covid-19 recovery plan we will continue to do all that we can to make sure that businesses are in the best possible position to recover and continue to prosper for many years to come.

“But parking charges are an important revenue stream that means we can continue to provide essential services for our communities.”

In line with government guidelines, NHS staff and health and social care workers who display a national Covid-19 pass can continue to park for free.

As part of measures to ensure public safety and continue to reduce the spread of coronavirus, motorists using the car parks are asked to pay contactless by PayByPhone wherever possible.

For more information or to register, visit www.paybyphone.co.uk