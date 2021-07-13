Parents and carers urged to book their free children’s holiday activities

Booking has opened for thousands of free holiday activity places available to children in Bury this summer.

Around 3,500 daily places are available for children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

The fun and exciting activities being held across the borough will also all include a free healthy meal.

The scheme is designed to support children to have an enjoyable and inspiring summer, trying out new activities and making new friends.

Bury Council is working with Bury Voluntary, Community and Faith Alliance and 17 providers of holiday activities to put on the activities.

The Department for Education is funding the £730,000 cost of organising and providing the activities in the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays through its national £220m Holiday Activities and Food programme.

The organisations providing the activities are:

Alpha Training Academy – martial arts

Azamrah Youth Club – sports, arts and visits

Brandlesholme Community Centre – performing arts and sport

Bury Council leisure services – sports and swimming

Bury Council youth service – archery, drama and arts

Bury FC Foundation – sports

CommuniTree Outdoor Education – nature based skills, games and arts

The Enterprise centre – nature based adventure and equine therapy

Foundation 92 – sports and arts

Future Funtime – sports, gymnastics and team events

Hindle’s School of Excellence – food discovery, games and visits

New Springs Community Project Group – crafts, cooking, trips and story-telling

Novas Martial Arts – martial arts

Quality Sport Holiday Clubs – sports, drama, arts and outdoor activities

Safari Kindergarten – sports, trips, arts and cooking

More activities will added in the coming weeks too.

Parents and carers whose children are eligible have been sent a booklet listing the activities.

Schools, children’s services and other people who work directly with children and families are also encouraging parents, carers and children to take up the offer of the activities.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children, young people and skills, said: “As they come toward the end of the summer term children in Bury have got a fantastic programme of summer holiday clubs to look forward to.

“Our community groups, sports organisations, clubs and childcare providers have put on a wonderful choice of activities.

“There are thousands of free places available for children who are eligible for benefits related free school meals – it’s a great opportunity for children try something new and exciting, while making friends and having fun.

“They will also get a free healthy meal – providing further help to families over the holiday period.

“It’s also good to be able to give something back to children and families who have been so disrupted over the past year by the Covid-19 lockdowns and ‘bubbles’ having to self-isolate.”

Bury has around 6,500 children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Some of the activity providers are also providing activities for children who are not eligible for free school meals, or additional sessions, but both on a paid basis.

Parents are asked to check availability directly with providers, which are listed at www.bury.gov.uk/holiday-activities.

The free holiday activity places are available regardless of whether the child actually takes up the offer of free school meals. Eligibility can be checked with the child’s school, or is explained on the council website www.bury.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals