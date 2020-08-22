Papa John’s planning new store bid for Bury

A BRAND NEW Papa John’s outlet may well be coming to Bury if the borough planners approve.

Bosses say such a development could bring with it up to 20 jobs to the area.

The Indiana-based fast-food giant that formed in 1984 and has been in the UK since 2001, already has stores in the local area including in Prestwich and Rochdale.

They’ve identified the former Next Generation Home Solutions premises at the corner of Moorgate and Bell Lane,

The company that previously owned the site are in liquidation and are due to be dissolved later this year.

Planning agent Keith Mellor said: “It is considered the benefits of the unit being in active use and managed so as not to fall into disrepair, alongside the location being 90m from the nearest residential occupier, that the application proposals can be considered favourably.”

“Minor external alterations proposed, only affecting the front and side of the building. would be appropriate to the intended usage”, he added.

The operational hours for the new store would 10 am to 11 pm Sundays to Thursdays and remaining open an extra hour on Fridays and Saturdays, council officials have been told.

Mr Mellor says that planning guidance also states that the edge-of-town-centre premises can be considered for conversion into non-retail uses, subject to certain criteria being met.

“The unit is currently vacant, and its occupation and operation would improve the vitality and viability of this part of the local centre, making a much-needed positive contribution to the area,” he added.

