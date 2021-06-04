Packed week of events as Carers’ Week returns

Local carers will take centre stage during a week of celebrations to mark national Carers’ Week from 7-13 June.

Rochdale carers’ hub has organised a packed programme of virtual and face to face outdoor events for the 25,000 carers across the borough.

The week begins with a coffee and cake morning outside at Tree House Café, Hopwood Park (11am, Monday 7 June), followed by an online arts and crafts session (2pm, Monday 7 June).

On Tuesday 8 June carers can sample online meditation, outdoor exercise sessions, a picnic in the park, and an online coffee and chat event.

Young carers can enjoy a special ‘chippy walk’ (11am, Tuesday 8 June) and it will be eyes down and fun for all the family in special zoom bingo session (6pm, Wednesday 9 June).

There will be a real high note to the week, when the popular carers’ choir perform some timeless classics via Zoom (1pm, Wednesday 9 June).

The week will close with the chance for a walk and talk with friends at Hollingworth Lake, followed by a fun online Zumba session.

Carers’ Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges carers face and recognise the fantastic job they do to support loved ones.

Staff will be on hand at all the events to offer information, advice and help about the excellent carers’ services provided locally.

Councillor Iftikhar Ahmed, Rochdale Borough Council cabinet member for adult care, said: “It is great to have Carers’ Week back and it’s a credit to the team to be putting on such a brilliant week of events. Our 25,000 carers are heroes of the borough doing an amazing job to look after and support loved ones.”

He added: “It will be a different week to usual but the perfect chance to say a big ‘thank you’ to carers for all their selfless work. I am looking forward to joining some of the sessions, so let’s make it a Carers’ Week to remember.”

Teresa Jennings, chief executive of N-Compass, who run the events for the council, said: “We have a fun packed and busy schedule for Carers’ Week and we are looking forward to engaging with existing and new carers of all ages. Helping Carers integrate back into the community is an important strand of our work, as many carers tell us they are lonely and feel isolated. Never has this message and our work to support carers been so important, both during this week and in the coming weeks and months.”

Anyone wishing to sign up to Carers’ Week events should phone Rochdale Carers Hub on 03450 138 208, or email enquiries@rochdalecarers.co.uk

(Lead Image Credit: Rochdale Council – Please note the image was taken prior to COVID-19)