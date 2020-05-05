Our libraries – thinking outside the books!

Thousands of people are continuing to enjoy a good read through the library service despite the temporary closure of local branches.

Residents are making good use of free online services, which offer access to 20,232 eBooks and 8,600 eAudioBooks via the BorrowBox service.

The number of people accessing BorrowBox has increased by 405 users and an increase has also been seen in the number of people accessing our eMagazine service via RB Digital since the coronavirus lockdown. Both services are provided in partnership with other Greater Manchester libraries.

New library service members wanting to borrow eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines can register online by going to Bury Libraries’ webpage: www.bury.gov.uk/libraries

Bury Archive Services offer a wide range of online research and local history resources, including photographs, at www.buryarchivesonline.co.uk

If you are familiar with our monthly Dinosaurs Didn’t Read podcasts, you will be pleased these are now going to be a weekly feature including interviews with guests and articles about the lockdown and the different things people are doing to cope. If you are not familiar with our Podcasts, maybe now is the time to tune in! Visit Bury Libraries webpage or any of the major podcast providers.

At a time when many parents are trying to keep young children entertained in their homes, our online Rhyme Time sessions are now proving immensely popular with an average of 323 people engaging during each session. Last week we were proud to present our yearly celebration of the Book Trust’s “Pyjamarama” bedtime story session with 135 families joining us on our Facebook page to listen to ‘My Pet Star’.

There has been a substantial increase in the number of people following the libraries on Facebook since the lockdown began – to keep up to date with online events, recommended reads and more, visit https://en-gb.facebook.com/BuryLibraries

Councillor Sharon Briggs, cabinet member for communities, said: “Staying at home doesn’t mean we have to stop borrowing new books and taking part in the many activities that our library service has organised online. It helps to keep our spirits up, keeps us in touch with our communities, and have fun too: just what we need during these unprecedented times.”