Online book of remembrance to be created for COVID-19 deaths

Those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 are to be remebered in a book of an online book of rememberance, created by Manchester Catherdral and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

The memorial will launch on the 16th July.

People bereaved by the virus will be able to submit the name of the person they have lost, a photo and messages about them as well as view other entries in the book of remembrance.

The memorial will offer the opportunity to pay particular tribute to loved ones who died from Covid-19 while working on the frontline in the NHS and social care.

At a meeting of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority today the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham announced that the Cathedral and Combined Authority would work in partnership to develop the memorial.

Greater Manchester’s digital and technology industry have come together to offer support for this cause and volunteers from Reason Digital are developing the online memorial website.

More than 2,800 people have died of Covid-19 in Greater Manchester.

The Very Rev’d Rogers Govender MBE, Dean of Manchester, said: “The pandemic has taken the lives of so many who are dear to us and our communities. So many people have lost their husbands, wives, partners, parents, grandparents, their family, their friends and their colleagues.

“Worse still, we have not been able to provide normal funeral gatherings, so people have not been able to provide that comfort and sharing in loss that is a normal part of bereavement.

“This online memorial is a place to remember all those who have died as a result of the pandemic in Greater Manchester, those of all faiths and of none.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “All of us in public life have been deeply touched by the individual stories of loss that we have heard far too often over the past few months.

“In the middle of a crisis that has affected tens of thousands of people it has sometimes been too easy to forget that every single person who died is mourned and has left behind family and friends in grief.

“As a community we wish to express our compassion and support for those who suffer loss, to remember the sorrows and sacrifices of others and express gratitude for the memories we treasure.

“The memorial will also offer the opportunity to pay particular tribute to the frontline health and social care staff who put themselves at risk and too often paid the ultimate price through their care for others. We will never forget what they did.

“I hope that through this online memorial we will be able to pay tribute and remember with affection every person who died of Covid-19 in Greater Manchester.”

Further information will be provided about the online Manchester Cathedral memorial service and remembrance book in due course.