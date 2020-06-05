One week left to share your ideas to make Bury’s streets safer for walking and cycling

Residents are being urged to have their say by Friday 12 June on making Bury, Prestwich, Radcliffe, Ramsbottom, Tottington and Whitefield better places to move more through walking and cycling.

Nearly 400 people have already taken part in a consultation over changes to roads and streets across the borough, contributing more than 500 comments for what they would like to see.

It’s easy to give your view by dropping a pin on an interactive map and commenting about how that location might be improved for people walking and cycling.

Go to https://safestreetsbury.commonplace.is/

Since it was launched in mid-May and up to the end of May:

* 382 people have taken part

* 530 comments have been left

* 1,978 agreement symbols (thumbs-up) have been left

Walking and cycling rates increased dramatically from 22% of all journeys in Greater Manchester before the lockdown to 33% at the beginning of May.

Bury Council now wants to maintain and build on this shift in people’s travel habits, particularly since capacity on public transport is severely restricted and more space is needed on pavements to allow social distancing.

The interactive map is also being used by other Greater Manchester Councils. Ideas have typically included:

* Wider pavements

* Cycle lanes and protected space

* Safer road crossings and junctions

Councillor Lucy Smith, Bury Council’s cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“With traffic levels significantly down people have discovered the pleasure of walking or cycling around their local area.

“We want to support them to continue walking and cycling over the coming months and as they return to work, school and for leisure.

“These comments and contributions will be used to prioritise the places where we can carry out the improvements to the road network that people want to see.”

The interactive map has been put together with the support of campaign group Walk Ride Greater Manchester.

Nick Hubble, coordinator of Walk Ride Prestwich and Whitefield, said:

“We’re very pleased with the response so far, but there is still time to give your views if you haven’t already.

“The numbers of people participating and the big increase in walking and cycling we have seen recently shows there is a huge latent demand for safer streets.

“Improved safety on roads and pavements can also bring big benefits for people who are mobility impaired, use wheelchairs, if you’re pushing a pram and if you don’t have access to a car.”

Higher levels of cycling and walk also bring benefits in improving physical and mental health, in reducing air pollution and preventing traffic congestion.

Central government recently announced £250m funding for cycling and walking measures as part of the coronavirus recovery and Transport for Greater Manchester has also announced a £5m package of emergency support.

Funding is also available to carry out the works from the Greater Manchester Mayor’s cycling and walking challenge fund: https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=14315