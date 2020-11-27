One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision closes road in Bury

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Bury earlier today.

Emergency services were called to Radcliffe Road shortly after 4.30 pm this afternoon.

The collision took place close to the junction with Whitefield Road.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1639 GMFRS were called to the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Radcliffe Road, Bury. All occupants of both vehicles were able to leave the vehicles before we arrived. When we arrived we made the scene safe, gave trauma care to one of the vehicle occupants before North West Ambulance Service arrived on the scene. Police were present to manage the traffic which was impeded by the scene. One person involved was taken to hospital by NWAS, and GMFRS closed the incident at 1752.”

Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.