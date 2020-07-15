One person taken to hospital after Traffic Collision in Whitefield

One person has been taken to hospital after a traffic collision in Whitefield.

A56, Bury New Road in Whitefield has re-opened after being closed earlier on, southbound just before the M60 Roundabout due to this Road Traffic Collision.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called today at 09:10 to reports of a two vehicle RTC on Bury New Road.

We sent an RRV, land ambulance and advanced paramedic to scene and took a teenage male patient to Salford Royal Hospital.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 9.10am on Wednesday 15 July 2020, police were called to reports of a collision on Bury New Road, Prestwich. Officers attended.”

The incident was first reported by Transport for Greater Manchester just after 9.30am.