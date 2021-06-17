One mile challenge – Williams BMW Rochdale Fun Run is back!

Entry for Williams BMW Rochdale one-mile Fun Run is now open, with 250 places up for grabs.

Before the half marathon or 10K runners set off on Sunday 3 October, fun runners will be under starter’s orders on The Esplanade in Rochdale town centre, close to the town hall.

The event is chip timed and will retain its existing route, climbing up into stunning Broadfield Park and taking a scenic route around the historic grounds. There’s a short rise past the statue of Rochdale’s political giant John Bright before entering the beautiful Green Flag park. Once at the bandstand it’s all downhill to the finish line back on The Esplanade!

The one-mile fun run starts at 10am on Sunday 3 October, entry is £7 and finishers will receive a Williams BMW Rochdale Fun Run medal. The event is suitable for children, but entrants must be at least four-years-old on the day of the run.

In 2019 the fun run saw over 170 runners taking part, and more are expected this October, so early booking is advised.

Councillor Sue Smith, cabinet member for communities and co-operation at Rochdale Borough Council, who will be taking part in the 10K to raise funds for Springhill Hospice after cheering on the fun runners, said: “Our fun run will be something for all the family to enjoy, a really friendly race that almost everyone can take part in. If you’re just beginning your journey to being more active, improving your fitness and are maybe looking for a relaxed and fun challenge, then this for you! Broadfield Park is a real gem, traffic free and good underfoot. With plenty of flat sections it’s great for runners and spectators.”

Springhill Hospice is the official charity for the event. You are welcome to run for the hospice or another charity of your choice if you wish.

To enter Williams BMW Rochdale Fun Run, the 10K or the half marathon and find out more about the event visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/run

The event is organised by Rochdale Harriers, Middleton Harriers and Rochdale Triathlon Club supported by Rochdale Borough Council.

You can also find the latest information about the event by following @RochdaleHalf on Twitter, or liking ‘Rochdale Half Marathon’ on Facebook and ‘RochdaleHalfMarathon’ on Instagram.