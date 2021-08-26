BREAKING: One man taken to hospital following riverbank rescue in Heywood

One man has been taken to a hospital following a riverbank rescue in Heywood.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Queens Park Road at around 9 pm this evening (Thursday)

A number of Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue service resources were deployed to the scene, where the man was rescued by rope.

Greater Manchester Police & North West Ambulance Service were also on scene.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just before 9pm on Thursday 26 August, firefighters were called to an incident involving the rescue of a man from a riverbank near Queens Park Road, Heywood.

“Two fire engines from Rochdale and Heywood, and the Technical Rescue Unit from Ashton-under-Lyne quickly arrived at the scene. Firefighters rescued one man using rope rescue equipment before he was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

“Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”

