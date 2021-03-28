One man assessed at the scene following a house fire in Radcliffe

One man has been assessed at the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe.

He was checked over by a fire service trauma technician and colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service.

The male didn’t require hospital treatment.

The fire service were called to Keats Crescent in Radcliffe earlier this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a number of fire engines arriving at the property.

The fire service have now left the scene.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 12.15pm on Sunday 28 March, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a home on Keats Crescent, Radcliffe.

“Four fire engines from Bury, Whitefield, Bolton North and Leigh fire stations arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters using breathing apparatus used two hose reels, lighting and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

“One man was assessed at the scene by the GMFRS trauma technician and colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

“Fire crews were in attendance for approximately an hour and a half.”