BREAKING: Oldham will NOT go into a full Leicester-style lockdown

August 21, 2020
Oldham will not go into a full Leicester-style lockdown, the Leader of Oldham Council has confirmed.

Instead, the town will face tighter restrictions: social mixing between households in any setting is banned.

The council is seeking restrictions on the number of people at funerals and weddings.

They’ve also said that, public transport is now essential use only.

More to follow…

Adam Clark
