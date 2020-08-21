BREAKING: Oldham will NOT go into a full Leicester-style lockdown

Oldham will not go into a full Leicester-style lockdown, the Leader of Oldham Council has confirmed.
Instead, the town will face tighter restrictions: social mixing between households in any setting is banned.
The council is seeking restrictions on the number of people at funerals and weddings.
They’ve also said that, public transport is now essential use only.
More to follow…
***BREAKING***
We have reached agreement with the Government that Oldham will not go in to full local economic lockdown. Some additional restrictions will be introduced, however. More to follow… pic.twitter.com/AUO3PeHOCI
— Sean Fielding (@cllrsfielding) August 21, 2020
Leave a Reply