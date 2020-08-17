Officers issue Fixed Penalty Notices after further gatherings across Greater Manchester despite warnings

Last night (Sunday 16 August 2020), between 3pm and 11pm, GMP received 54 reports of COVID breaches and officers were deployed to several house parties and gatherings. Officers engaged with people, however it was necessary to issue three Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs). A landlord of a property will also be issued with a summons for renting his property for use for a party.

One of the reports officers attended was a wedding in Whalley Range, with over 50 people in attendance. There was even a marquee. The organiser was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Pilling said “Following large gatherings on both Friday and Saturday night we have had to attend further events yesterday evening. We’ve been really open with the public about the pressure these calls place on already stretched and limited resources and I really need people to understand what is at stake here. Can you imagine a vulnerable loved one not being able to get through to 999 when in an emergency, because our phone lines are tied up with people reporting illegal parties? It’s this serious.

“I feel we’ve been really fair with the public, engaging and explaining with them and only enforcing as a last resort. However, these blatant breaches continue and we owe it to our communities to thoroughly investigate these types of reports and prosecute those involved. We will continue to enforce when there is a blatant disregard for the rules.

“We understand that the vast majority of people across Greater Manchester are doing the right thing and it’s incredibly disappointing that these people are being continuously let down by a small majority, who are selfishly flouting the very guidance that is there to keep us safe. I want to thank those who are doing their bit. ”