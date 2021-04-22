Officers are appealing for information after a man was left with serious leg injuries in Bury.

At around 8.15pm on Wednesday 21 April 2021, police received a report of two men attempting to steal ladders from the top of a white Vauxhall van parked on Northfield Road, Bury.

Witnessing this, the owner of the van and another man attempted to intervene and stop the two men.

Attempting to flee the scene, the offenders got into a separate van – believed to have been a white Citroen Belingo – and drove at one of the men.

The offenders made off along Walmersley Road in the direction of Bury town centre.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries. He remains there in a stable condition.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Steven Horton, of GMP’s Bury district, said: “One man has ended up in hospital with potential life changing injuries as a result of this incident and we wish him a speedy recovery as he receives treatment.

“We are keen to establish any identifiable characteristics of the offenders and the vehicle. We are therefore appealing for anyone with any information, dash cam footage or who have a witness account to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 8001, quoting log number 2910 of 21/04/2021. Alternatively details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.