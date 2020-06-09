Number of corona cases in Rochdale shoots up

The past week has been a mixed one for the town of Rochdale as the North West continues to be hit the hardest by COVID-19.

Despite having the lowest level of deaths in the Greater Manchester regions, the number of deaths and cases continues to rise and the last week has been no exception.

The number of deaths has risen by 12 to 193 from 181 over the past seven days. While Bury has seen the greatest rise in deaths this past week, Wigan, Salford and Oldham all have had a lower increase in deaths than Rochdale.

However it is in the number of cases where the rate is far more alarming for the region. Whilst last week the rate of cases went up by 9 from 172 to 181, the most recent week of new cases is hair raising.

The rate of cases in Rochdale has come up from 801 to 830, a rise of 29 cases in just seven days. The rate of infection stands at 377.3 within 100,000 of the population.

Tomorrow Mayor Andy Burnham is expected to give more information with regards to how the region will combat coronavirus over the coming weeks and months and whether a regionalised lockdown will be imposed.

With regards to the ‘R’ value for Bury and Rochdale, being able to work out a specific value is very hard to predict and no official figure has been given to be able to announce.

However the ‘R’ value for the North West is 1.01 whereas the current national number is between 0.7-0.9.

Nationally the number of coronavirus deaths continues to fall. 286 people died nationally of COVID-19 today. Looking at current statistics, Greater Manchester and Lancashire are currently the worst affected areas in the country.