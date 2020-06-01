North-West risks second wave of corona infection with IKEA packed on re-opening day

The North West has been badly hit with coronavirus yet mass gatherings have already risked a second wave of infection as IKEA re-opened their stores this morning.

Ikea shut up shop in March to avoid a greater risk of infection to the population, but shoppers took advantage of the good weather and flocked to stores in Ashton and Warrington with queues resembling ‘The Big One’ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The UK Government has reduced restrictions on the population. Now six people from different households are allowed to meet up, so long as they follow the guidelines of staying two meters apart.

The Swedish store will follow the rules set by the Government in keeping shoppers away from each other, however the number of shoppers at outlets may cause problems in the coming weeks and risk re-infecting the population at an even greater level.

Superstore IKEA specialise in selling furniture and kitchen appliances. They have released the following statement.

The statement reads:

“To ensure a safe shopping experience we ask that if you can, please shop alone. Only bring one other person from the same household, if you need special assistance or if you need to bring your children with you”.

“There will be a queuing system outside to manage entry into the store”.

“We’ll have co-workers and signage throughout the store to help you stick to social distancing guidelines.”

Yet commuters were seen to be shocked by the high volume of shoppers at the Warrington store.

The first person started queuing at Warrington’s @IKEAUK this morning at 6.45! Hundreds now in the car park waiting for it to open… pic.twitter.com/VTsOrT1Woa — simon crabtree (@Crabbers) June 1, 2020

This is IKEA in Warrington right now. 📸 @GettyImagesNews pic.twitter.com/1x43p4msxg — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) June 1, 2020

To top it all off, Labour MP for Warrington North Charlotte Nichols tweeted she won’t be going anywhere near the superstore for the time being with the virus still present in the population.