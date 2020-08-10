Noisy Six Town Housing tenant silenced in lockdown

A Six Town Housing tenant has had all his TVs and speakers seized because of the nuisance he was causing to his neighbours.

The man (who can’t be named for legal reasons), of Bury, had his equipment seized after continuing to play loud music after being served with a Noise Abatement Notice.

An Environmental Health investigation had been monitoring the noise coming from the man’s address which consisted of loud pop music during the day and evening.

The recordings showed an inconsistent pattern of loud music which left residents anxious and unable to relax in their own homes.

The 31-year-old man had been repeatedly warned about his behaviour by Six Town Housing – who manage properties on behalf of Bury Council – and Environmental Health but he continued with his disruptive behaviour.

Environmental Health Officers obtained a warrant to enter his home to seize all noise-making equipment which consisted of four TVs and three speakers. The tenant must now pay the costs associated with the seizure before he can collect the equipment.

A spokesperson from Six Town Housing said: “We do not tolerate noise nuisance within our neighbourhoods. Tenants should not have to put up with noisy neighbours. We will work closely with anyone who reports issues to us and take action accordingly.”

The tenant risks losing their property if further noise nuisance occurs.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, said: “There is no specific time of day at which it is acceptable to play music so loudly that it causes problems for neighbours. If people are found to be causing a nuisance to their neighbours, our Environmental Health officers will take appropriate enforcement action.

“People’s tolerance levels have been tested heavily during lockdown as many have had to stay indoors more than usual. It’s important more than ever at the moment for neighbours to work together to live harmoniously