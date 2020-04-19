BREAKING: No confirmed date for schools to reopen

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, outlined in the daily conference that it is not the right time for schools to go back.

Williamson states there is no confirmed date for schools to reopen, despite speculation. He says:

“Of course I want nothing more than to see schools back, to get them back to normal, to make sure children are sat around learning and experiencing the joy of learning at school. But I can’t give you a date.”

The government stated there are five tests which need to be completed before social distancing restrictions can be relaxed.

These tests include decreasing death and infection rates, the effective management of testing, adequate PPE management and ensuring that any adjustments made will not significantly encourage a second peak of infection.

Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London and the author of influential research informing government policy, said school closures played an vital role in restricting contacts between households when combined with “intense social distancing”.

Gavin Williamson said he recognised “all the challenges that families will be facing at the moment”, saying the government is “determined to help parents helping their children learn from home”.

For example, government funding has been made available to Bury Council to buy laptops and iPads for disadvantaged young people – to ensure effective study continues throughout school closures.

Young people and the education sector have been praised by the government for their resilience and the way they have responded during the crisis.

Jules White, the head of a state secondary school in West Sussex, said:

“Schools will do everything to support the national effort. But it’s simply not sensible or safe to ask schools to open more fully unless coherent plans are in place to ensure that students, their families and staff will be safe,”

“A safe, wider phased return would be positive but only when the time is right and transparent plans are agreed by those who are charged to actually deliver them in our schools.”