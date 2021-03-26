No change to Easter bin collections in Bury

Bury Council is reminding residents that they will see no change to their household waste collections over Easter as collections will take place as usual on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Residents due a collection on these days should leave their bins out for collection by 7am and make sure they are clear of obstacles such as parked vehicles.

Residents are reminded to recycle as much of their Easter waste as possible.

In the blue bin – recycle: glass bottles and jars, plastic bottles, aluminium and steel food and drink cans, empty aerosol cans, clean aluminium foil.

In the green bin – recycle: clean paper and cardboard only such as newspapers, magazines and junk mail, catalogues and phone directories, paper and shredded paper, cardboard packaging and boxes, clean cardboard food packaging, wrapping paper, greetings cards and envelopes, cardboard milk and drink cartons.

In the brown bin – recycle: all cooked and uncooked food waste (loose or in a compostable liner), garden waste such as grass cuttings, shrub and hedge clippings, cut flowers and plants, leaves, bark and twigs, small branches, small logs.

Plastic bags should not be placed in any of the recycling bins.

Residents planning a spring-time clearout or clean-up can also take their unwanted household items to any household waste recycling centre in Greater Manchester. Local centres are at Bury (Fernhill Depot) and Radcliffe (Cemetery Road). Opening times over the Easter weekend are 8am to 8pm. For details of other centres, visit www.recycleforgreatermanchester.com

Bury Council’s Customer Contact Team will be closed on both Good Friday and Easter Monday but collection details can be checked online at www.bury.gov.uk/bincollectionswhere residents call also sign up for email reminders and alerts.