New stores at Mill Gate Shopping Centre

As lockdown restrictions lift and the summer season takes shape, Mill Gate Shopping Centre in Bury

are pleased to welcome some exciting new tenants to their centre, as well as welcoming back some

of their existing stores following redecoration and refurbishment.

Coming soon to Mill Gate is Gloria Jeans, a coffee shop which descends from Chicago, was visited by

coffee experts, looking to take the business into Australia. They further returned to the United States

and acquired the production and international rights to Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2004. The UK’s

adventure with Gloria Jean’s Coffees started with the opening of its first store in 2019 in London and now Bury will be hosting one of their 6 stores in England! https://gloriajeans.co.uk/

MERKUR Cashino who operate the very best slot gaming experience on the UK high street will also be

joining the Mill Gate family. They focus on low stake gaming with pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500

and pride themselves on providing top quality customer service to every visitor. On top of this

everyone who plays in the venue is entitled to unlimited free refreshments! The Bury community will

be able to experience the magic or MERKUR soon! https://merkurslots.com/

Another new addition is Freeze Factory, a discount frozen food specialist who have been trading since

February 1996 when they opened our first shop in Walkden. The store will be opening on Princess

Parade very shortly https://www.facebook.com/Freezefactoryltd

Kirsty Williams, Centre Manager at Mill Gate commented: “With the year everyone has had, it is

wonderful to see so many new stores opening their doors. We look forward to welcoming these

businesses into Mill Gate and hope that the people of Bury will come visit them as soon as they open.”

If you have recently visited Mill Gate, you may have noticed new stores including Footloose which is

a popup store that was opened by one of their long term, existing tenants, David Spruce Footwear

and Job Centre Plus, which is currently appointment only. There have also been some refurbishments

across some of their existing retailers. Including Thirsty Fish, Monkhouse School wear, Leckenby’s and

Quick Crepes, who have also just celebrated their 5‘” year of business! Plus, Saks has been rebranded

as Contour hair salon. The store may have had a brand-new refit, however it is still the same friendly

faces welcoming you back.

Even with restrictions lifting, Mill Gate continues to keep customers and staff safe, with hand sanitizer

stations, queuing systems and social distancing measures.

The team at Mill Gate could not be happier to see customers returning and more stores opening their

doors as we return to some form on normality.