New Royton Restaurant and GMP Rochdale bring meals to the vulnerable

A new restaurant in Royton called Khau Galli have been helping GMP Rochdale distribute meals to the vulnerable.

It all started when the restaurant put a post on social media offering a free meal box to key workers, emergency workers and the vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jodie Barlow from the Neighbourhood team for College Bank and Lower Falinge Estates cheekily asked how far they would donate too and they said only local. The officers thanked them for their kindness and said it doesn’t matter then because we are in Rochdale. The restaurant replied back straight away and said that wasn’t a problem.

The team were then put in touch with Kamal from the restaurant and asked if they would donate approx. 75 meals to distribute on a one-time basis to the most vulnerable on the estates that the teams cover.

Kamal asked exactly how many residents do the team look after.

Jodie and the team look after around 800 residents on the estate, and they certainly didn’t expect what came next. Kamal pledged to donate 800 meals over an 8 week period

They arranged to meet and collect the food for the following week. 100 piping hot meals were collected and Jodie and the rest of the neighbourhood team headed over to College Bank.

Jodie made contact with a few of her regulars and asked them to spread the word. We had residents from the estate come and take a meal from us as well as several residents from a male-only asylum accommodation over the road.

This week’s food delivery was a particular hit, Jodie has been receiving many phone calls from grateful residents and agencies alike complimenting us all on the fantastic food provided by the restaurant.

With the current health crisis, the majority jobs the neighbourhood team are dealing with on the estate are welfare concerns, whether it be drink, drugs, mental health, debt and even making crumpets for my extremely grateful 73 years old ex Ugandan Tutsi tenant.

Since lockdown began, Kamal and his staff have donated over 9000 meals.

The Neighbourhood team for College Bank and Lower Falinge Estates will be on College Bank Estate every Wednesday for the next few weeks handing out the hot meals between 18:45hrs and 19:45hrs.