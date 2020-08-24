New recruits start their policing career at GMP after unique training during the pandemic

Last week 180 new officers celebrated the end of their police training.

The latest cohort of recruits, who completed their training during lockdown, will now be posted onto divisions.

A series of socially distanced celebration events took place at Greater Manchester Police’s Training School throughout the week to mark the end of their training, and present awards to the outstanding students of each class. Each event was attended by a Chief Officer.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: “I’m delighted to welcome our new recruits, and would like to wish them the very best as they embark on the next chapter of their policing journey.

“The new officers joined us in the midst of a global pandemic and having completed their training during lockdown have already demonstrated their ability to adapt and be flexible, which are skills that will serve them well during their policing career.

“Our trainers worked really hard to ensure our new recruits received the very best training despite the difficulties COVID-19 presented and I am confident that our new recruits are ready to utilise the skills they’ve learnt to serve and protect the community.”

One new officer recruit from each class was presented with an outstanding student award at the celebration events.

The prestigious Carl Pilling award, which is presented to the best overall student in each intake, was presented to PC Nicholas White.

PC White previously worked in the armed forces and is described as a team player and always willing to assist his colleagues in class. He helped to bring out the best in his classmates, while ensuring his own performance was exemplary.

PC Nicholas White, said: “I have wanted to become a police officer for years so to finally fulfil an ambition is great.

“Training during the pandemic has certainly been unique – thankfully a lot of my class were more than happy to help me with the technical side to online learning!

“Even outside of learning in the normal classroom environment, I bonded well with all of my class members and I wouldn’t have been surprised to see any of them win the award.

“I am now keen to get going with my policing career and make my family proud.”