New organisation to support unpaid carers starts today

A new provider, n-compass, will today (Monday 1 June) take over the Bury Carers Service to provide help to hundreds of local carers.

N-compass has been commissioned by Bury Council and CCG to ensure that adult carers have access to information, advice and a wide range of support services to help them continue in their caring role for as long as they choose and to reduce the impact caring can have on their own health and wellbeing.

N-compass has a vast amount of experience in delivering high quality and innovative carers’ support service across the North West.

The new Bury Carers’ Hub is offering carers a wide range of support services which include:

1-2-1 or group-based support activities

helping carers to take a break and do something for themselves

online support include a Carers Community Network

access to a volunteer manned Carers Help and Talk (CHAT) Line

providing information, advice, and guidance on specific topics

helping carers to access community, health, and wellbeing services

accessing a range of activities and training

volunteering opportunities as ‘Friends of Bury Carers’

access to a regular Bury Carers’ Hub magazine

These services are currently being delivered virtually during the Covid-19 outbreak to keep the carers of Bury, staff and volunteers safe.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “More than 1,200 people are registered with Bury Carers Service and they do a magnificent job in looking after some of the most vulnerable people in our borough.

“This new service was developed after extensive consultation with carers themselves, which has enabled us to build a new model of service for carers. I wish n-compass the very best as they take over, and am sure that their hard work and commitment will be welcomed and appreciated by our many carers.”

Teresa Jennings, chief executive of n-compass, said: “We are thrilled to be providing this important service to the carers of Bury. We can’t wait to get started! As a person-centred charity we will be listening and adapting the service to support more carers than ever through our innovative ways of working.”

The Hub can be contacted by: