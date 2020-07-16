New independent healthy caterer opened in Bury

Olive’s Kitchen is the latest healthy caterer to open in Bury.

The Bolton Street based business opened to customers at 11 am on Tuesday morning.

Olive’s Kitchen are striving to become an award-winning, independent healthy caterer. Whilst making a commitment to support local businesses, the local community and by sharing their concern for the environment

They’ve also put great emphasis on providing high quality, freshly prepared, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients – prepared and cooked daily.

Owner, Tony Marsh said: “I’m really proud to open in Bury and become part of a vibrant small business community. So far, Olive’s hot pulled pork barms have been a real winner with people coming back to tell us how much they’ve enjoyed them. Our soups are fresh and cooked in small batches. They are traditional but some with a twist.

He added: “We’re also excited that we will be soon to offer seating both inside and out to support the cafe culture. If you don’t have time to sit down, you can preorder through click and collect at www.oliveskitchen.co.uk and pay online and make the burden of social distancing that little bit easier. Please support small local businesses!”

You can read more about Olive Kitchen and most importantly you can see their menu on their website by clicking here