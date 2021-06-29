New hotel for former fire station site

Plans for a new hotel on the former Bury Fire Station site have been put forward to Bury Council.

Members are set to approve the sale of the town centre site to a developer who will build a 130-bed hotel.

The old station was vacated by the fire service when it moved to a new HQ at Chamberhall and was demolished last year.

The council appointed Avison Young as marketing agents and received 13 bids for this gateway site: proposals included various commercial, residential and mixed-use schemes.

The bids have been evaluated and a report, to be considered by the council’s cabinet tomorrow (Wed 30 June), will recommend that the council progresses negotiations with the preferred developer who has submitted plans for a new hotel for the town centre.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of the council, said: “This will bring new private investment into the town centre, and create new jobs. It’s a real boost for the town as we seek to recover from Covid.

“This is a brownfield site on a key gateway into the town centre, and a new hotel would help build back our night-time economy and provide a boost to our key visitor destinations such as the East Lancashire Railway, The Met and Bury Market.

“We hope negotiations can proceed at speed and we will be able to make a further announcement on the future of the site shortly.”

He added: “The interest shown in the former fire station site is a sign of confidence in the town centre as an investment location. In addition to this, we hope that we will also be able to share some positive news soon regarding potential new arrivals into The Rock.”

