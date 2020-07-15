New funding announced by Rochdale Council for voluntary and community groups

Local groups from the voluntary, not for profit and charitable sector are now able to apply for grant funding.

The Rochdale Safer Communities Partnership is accepting applications to the Voluntary and Community Grant Scheme which provides funding to applicants whose work contributes towards the Partnership’s priorities.

Applications need to demonstrate that they will support communities to be:

Free from the harm of domestic abuse and violence

Free from the harm of organised crime and exploitation

Safe from crime and antisocial behaviour

Able to live, work, learn and socialise in harmony in their communities

Councillor Janet Emsley, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, community and culture for Rochdale Borough Council, said: “Now more than ever it’s crucial we work closely with our communities and partners to support everyone to feel safe in the borough so we are delighted to offer this opportunity to our community again.

“However as life looks quite different, we want applications to reflect the new ways of working making sure proposals respond to new challenges and opportunities available in supporting people.”

Rochdale Connections Trust was one of the successful applicants in 2019. They funded a domestic violence and abuse worker responsible for working with women accessing existing programmes and providing an increased package of holistic support. The role has been able to adapt through coronavirus by providing regular phone support and has supported several women into a refuge and into their own accommodation.

Early Break also received funding in 2019. Early Break offers free counselling, support and treatment for drug and alcohol use to anyone aged 21 or under. They used the funding to deliver outreach on the streets of Rochdale engaging with over 500 young people. Through collaborative working with Rochdale Youth Service, their outreach work has continued through coronavirus addressing the new challenges that brings.

Councillor Allen Brett, leader of Rochdale Borough Council, said: “Thank you to everyone who has made a real difference with last year’s funding. I have been very impressed to see how organisations have adapted throughout coronavirus, making sure residents are supported in new ways. If you would like to contribute to making the people of borough feel safe please don’t hesitate to apply.”

The grants have been devolved to the council for the 2020/21 financial year by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to encourage voluntary, not for profit and charitable groups to develop and deliver projects that support local priorities.

Applications will be considered by a panel and decisions will be made on the proposed projects against the criteria set, and must be submitted by a registered charity, or a constituted voluntary, community sector or not for profit organisation.

To apply and for more information visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/communitygrants. If you have any questions email community.safety@rochdale.gov.uk or call 01706 924821.

Applications are now open and will close on Wednesday 5 August.