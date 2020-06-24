New cycling facilities part of the Rochdale Council’s long-term plan for a better borough

Rochdale Council are reviewing their cycle network with the aim for new and long term infrastructure in the town.

Plans to construct a new £1.2 million cycle lane starting at Castleton are already underway as part of Greater Manchester’s Bee Network. A public consultation of the project is expected to take place this Summer.

Highway engineers are already developing a second phase of the project which would take the infrustructure from Castleton into Greater Manchester.

Councillor Neil Emmott, cabinet member for environment at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “We’re constantly reviewing our cycling provision and always looking for new opportunities to improve facilities. Cycling is a great way of encouraging active lifestyles and protecting the environment.

“But our roads need to work for everybody, including people who need to travel by car for any number of reasons, such as residents with disabilities. Plans that are too hastily put together often create more problems and end up not being well used or they create conflict between different groups of people.”

A number of things have to be considered before putting cycle lanes in place including whether the roads will be safe enough for emergency service vehicles.

Mr Emmott added: “We’re already working closely with TfGM on our Castleton cycle scheme and are aware that funding for other long term projects is likely to become available in the near future. That’s why we’re looking at options for more cycle schemes like this which will work for the long term.”