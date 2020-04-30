New Cricket competition “The Hundred” which was set to launch this year has been cancelled!

The Hundred, a new Cricket competition set to launch in July this year has been cancelled until next summer it has been announced, due to Covid 19. Earlier in the week sources at Lancashire County Cricket hinted that the competition was to be abandoned as opposed to pushed back to later in the summer. Today, the organisers of the competition have confirmed that rumour.

The new format was modelled on the IPL and was the first sport in England to feature a draft selection. The game would see each team bowl 100 balls and was set up to attract new fans to the sport. The eight teams involved were different to the County teams we’re used to seeing play across the County Championship, T20 and One Day competitions but were based at their grounds. Manchester Originals were to play at Old Trafford, both the Mens and Women’s team with the Men due to start the competition on July 22nd this year. With many overseas players due to take part it is not possible for the new competition to launch in the foreseeable future. A statement issued on the website and across social media platforms said “As we’re sure you’ll understand there are a number of elements of The Hundred we intended to bring you which are not possible right now. From our impressive overseas players and coaching staff to an unforgettable experience in the ground for your family and friends.” The full statement can be read below.

It is not yet clear what will happen to the rest of the cricket calendar. As with many sports regular meetings are taking place to discuss how it shall proceed. Meanwhile some staff at Lancashire County Cricket Club have been furloughed whilst others, including players are making calls to members to check on their welfare.