New collection of Reading Well for Children books in Bury’s libraries

The Reading Agency’s Reading Well for Children collection is now available in Bury’s four libraries.

This is the latest collection in a series to help people understand and manage their health and wellbeing using helpful reading.

Funded by the Arts Council England, the programme is supported by a wide range of professional health bodies including NHS England and The Royal College of GPs.

Reading Well for Children supports the mental health and wellbeing of children, providing children and their families and carers with information, advice and support for coping with feelings and worries, daily life and getting through a tough time.

Books have been chosen and recommended by leading health professionals and co-produced with children and families.

The booklist is targeted at children in Key Stage 2 (aged 7-11), but includes titles aimed at a wide range of reading levels to support less confident readers, and to encourage children to read together with their siblings and carers.

To see the books available to borrow in the collection, visit the Health and Wellbeing – Reading Well section on our online library catalogue: https://bury.ent.sirsidynix.net.uk/client/en_GB/default/