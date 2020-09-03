New classrooms for Park View Primary

Four new classrooms are to be built at Park View Primary School in Prestwich, replacing temporary buildings that have lasted since 1948.

In March the council identified that these rooms were no longer suitable for a modern school environment. They do not have their own toilets or dining area and are not fully accessible nor energy efficient.

It is not financially viable to bring them up to scratch, so a single storey extension to the main school building will be created instead. This will include four new replacement classrooms for Key Stage 2 (Years 4 and 5) pupils, toilets, a library and circulation areas. The old buildings will be demolished and a wildlife habitat/sensory area may be created on the site.

The work will be phased as the school will be in session: the aim is to start next March and complete the works by March 2022.

The plans were agreed at last night’s (Wed 2 Sep) meeting of Bury Council’s cabinet.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children’ services, young people and skills, said: “All our young people should be taught in decent modern facilities, and these new classrooms will enable them to learn in much better surroundings. I’m sure local children and their parents can’t wait for work to start.”