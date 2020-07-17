New advice issued to Rochdale residents to prevent a local lockdown

Residents across the borough of Rochdale are strongly advised to take extra precautions to help prevent coronavirus lockdown measures being reintroduced.

More cases of the virus have been uncovered since testing in Rochdale was increased last month and the borough now has one of the highest rates of infection in England.

From 29 June to 12 July the borough of Rochdale had the fourth-highest rate of cases per 100,000 population in England behind only Leicester, Blackburn and Bradford.

Although the numbers are still well below those seen in Leicester where a local lockdown has been introduced, the number of cases in the borough of Rochdale are not falling quickly. To help prevent a local lockdown being brought in everyone is strongly advised to adhere to the following measures –

Wear face coverings in shops now – do not wait until 24 July

Wear face coverings in public as much as possible

Limit visitors to your home to two people

Keep 2 metres apart at all times

Avoid physical contact with anyone outside your own household, including shaking hands or hugging

Get tested and isolate if you are told to do so



The advice is effective from Friday 17 July and will be reviewed in two weeks’ time.

The council’s director of public health, Andrea Fallon, said: “The fight against coronavirus is not over. Although lockdown measures are being relaxed across the country, we can see from our local data that we need to remain vigilant to the threat posed by the disease.

“We have increased testing and that has shown us that we need to take action and ask everyone to help keep our infection rate down.”

Council leader Allen Brett said: “All of us need to do whatever we can to keep the virus under control. Although we are a long way from the Leicester situation, we cannot be complacent and it is vital that everyone does what they can to keep this virus under control.”

Residents can book a coronavirus test by calling the free phone number 0808 1964 100 to book an appointment or by visiting the NHS website.

Local information about coronavirus can be found at rochdale.gov.uk/coronavirus.