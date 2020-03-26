Nation unites in Clap for Carers to thank NHS staff

In a gesture of thanks to frontline staff, everyone across the UK was asked to join a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies this evening.

Applause could be heard right around the region as the clocks struck eight.

Videos of this soon filtered onto social media, our Sports commentator Anthony Pilling got involved from his balcony with the simple caption “Cheers you lot”

Across the City, in Ancoats, a police car with its blue lights on was applauded down the street.

Northern Care Alliance staff member Lucy Blunn said on twitter “That was a bit emotional” while posting a video of her street.

That was a bit emotional 😭 pic.twitter.com/6FJgMGy3kV — Lucy Blunn (@BlunnLucy) March 26, 2020

Bury North MP James Daly also got involved and posted a video on twitter

👏 Joining the nation, from my little street in Bury, in thanking our brilliant nurses and frontline staff. Thank you for all that you do. We applaud you 👏#clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/9eTsxN5oXa — James Daly MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JamesDalyMP) March 26, 2020

Local Rugby league side Rochdale Hornets posted a message on Facebook simply saying “Thank you, NHS”