N-Compass points the way as borough showcases caring side

National Carers’ week was marked across the borough with a packed programme of events enjoyed by dozens of carers of all ages.

Highlights included craft making sessions, wellbeing walks, exercise classes, coffee morning, quizzes and a well-attended game of online bingo.

There was also an outdoor picnic in the park, a ‘chippy walk’ for young carers and an online singalong, led by the Rochdale Carers’ Choir who belted out timeless classics to end the week on a high note.

The week, organised by the Carers’ Hub Rochdale, was an opportunity to thank the 25,000 carers across the borough for the dedicated work they do to support loved ones.

To link in with the theme, “Making Carers’ Visible”, specially designed artwork, showcasing the work of local carers, will be exhibited at venues across the borough over the next 12 months.

Councillor Iftikhar Ahmed, cabinet member for adult care, attended the coffee and cake event at the Willows Dementia hub in Rochdale to thank local carers in person. He said: “This year’s Carers’ Week was particularly poignant after the 15 months the borough has been through tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The spirit of our carers shone brightly throughout the week and helped put a smile back on many faces. The team deserve a lot of praise for putting on such a range of brilliant and vibrant events, in such difficult circumstances.”

Councillor Ahmed added: “Carers Week is for a few days, but the wonderful work of our carers is done day in day out throughout the year. We are always striving to promote our carers, to make them more visible, and this week showed why our carers are true heroes of our borough. Well done to everyone for showcasing Rochdale’s caring side and making it a week to remember.”

Teresa Jennings, chief executive of N-Compass, said: “It was a memorable and inspiring week, underlining how many dedicated carers, of all ages, we have across the borough. Our carers are rightly recognised and valued for the vital work they do. The Carers’ Hub is on hand throughout the year to offer help, advice and support. Thank you to everyone who organised, helped and supported us to make the week such a success story.”